IMAGE: Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Yuzi fever is catching up fast!

Axar Patel and Avesh Khan celebrated India's series-clinching victory in the second ODI against the West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Sunday, imitating Yuzvendra Chahal's trademark celebration with the leg-spinner joining in.

'Just Yuzi making others do Yuzi things', BCCI captioned the Instagram post.

Yuzi had first brought out the unique celebration after taking the hat-trick against the Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2022, which he said was based on a meme during the 2019 World Cup.

The meme showed the leggie lying on the turf as he waited with the drinks near the boundary.