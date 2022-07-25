News
Where In The World Is Sachin Tendulkar?

Where In The World Is Sachin Tendulkar?

By Rediff Cricket
July 25, 2022 15:01 IST
Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Despite the extreme heat in London, Sachin Tendulkar seems to be enjoying the English summer.

Tendulkar, who usually spends a couple of months in London during the English summer every year, was fascinated by the view of the blue cloudy sky.

'Superb view of the sky today...had to click a picture', SRT captioned his Instagram post.

 

Sara Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Meanwhile, daughter Sara posted an Insta story with her and brother Arjun posing as Munna Bhai and Circuit, recreating the Bollywood characters essayed by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in Raju Hirani's films.

While Sara played Circuit, Arjun did the Munna Bhai part.

Sara Tendulkar

Like their parents, Dr Anjali and Sachin, Sara and Arjun too spend time at the Tendulkars' London home, which, we hear, is in the St John's Wood area, close to Lord's.

Wonder if Anjali's awesome mom, Annabel Mehta, OBE, who is English, accompanied her only child and her family to London.

Rediff Cricket
