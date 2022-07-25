News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How India Celebrated Windies Win

How India Celebrated Windies Win

By Rediff Cricket
July 25, 2022 10:10 IST
IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer, left, Deepak Hooda, centre, Shardul Thakur, second from right, and Captain Shikhar Dhawan, right, celebrate a wicket during the second ODI against the West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Axar Patel blasted a quickfire half-century to power India to a thrilling two-wicket victory in the second ODI against the West Indies at Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Sunday, which helped the visitors clinch the three-match series 2-0.

 

Axar smashed an unbeaten 64 from 35 balls, hitting five sixes and three fours as India chased down 312 with four balls to spare in a close finish.

Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) also stroked fifties as India registered their 12th consecutive series win against the West Indies.

The Indians were a delighted lot after the triumph as Captain Shikhar Dhawan led the celebrations in the dressing room.

'Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! Kudos to team for the amazing face-off!', Dhawan captioned the Instagram video.

Video: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Twitter
