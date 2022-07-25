News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's Bumrah Doing In Chicago?

What's Bumrah Doing In Chicago?

By Rediff Cricket
July 25, 2022 09:24 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah is making good use of the break from cricket.

 

Sanjana Ganesan

Sanjana Ganesan and Boom Boom flew to Chicago for a holiday after the fast bowler had finished his duties with the Indian team in England.

 

Jasprit Bumrah

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Sanjana posted a pic of their tour of the Windy City, captioning it 'Smiles & skyscrapers'.

Jasprit Bumrah

Boom Boom then posted a pic standing next to a statue of Basketball legend Michael Jordan, noting, 'The best there ever was. The best there ever will be.'

Hopefully, when he hangs up his cricketing spikes, we will say the same about Boom Boom.

Rediff Cricket
Krunal shares pic of his baby boy Kavir
'Hardik is better than Shardul Thakur as all-rounder'
BCCI to use new software to detect age fraud
PIX: India pull off thrilling win, seal Windies series
PIX: US men storm to crushing 4x400m relay gold
TAX GURU: 'How to claim tax refund?'
Even A Flood Couldn't Stop This Wedding!
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

