News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Axar credits IPL for match-winning knock in 2nd ODI

Axar credits IPL for match-winning knock in 2nd ODI

July 25, 2022 10:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

IMAGE: Axar Patel blasted an unbeaten half-century to power India to a series-clinching victory in the second ODI against the West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

All-rounder Axar Patel said he used the experience he gained from the IPL to hit a match-winning half-century which lifted India a series-clinching victory in the second ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Sunday.

 

Chasing 312 to go 2-0 up in the three-match series, India needed 100 runs from the last 10 overs with five wickets in hand.

Axar smashed 64 not out off 35 balls, his fifth sixth sealing India's thrilling victory with two balls to spare.

"It's very special. It came at a crucial time and also helped the team to win the series," the 28-year-old said after winning the man-of-the-match award.

"When I went out, I aimed for 10-11 an over. We thought it could be done because of our IPL experience.

"We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up. This is my first ODI (series) after nearly five years. I would want to continue performing like this for my team."

For the hosts, Shai Hope smashed 115 in his 100th ODI and captain Nicholas Pooran contributed 74 but it was not enough in the end.

Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson also scored half-centuries for India but the day belonged to Axar, who also claimed a wicket with his left-arm spin.

Shikhar Dhawan, leading a depleted India side in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, said the IPL experience had prepared them for such high-scoring chases.

"Our domestic and IPL cricket keep us ready ... As Axar said, he's done it multiple times in IPL."

The teams meet again for the third and final ODI on Wednesday, which will be followed by a five-match T20 series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Bumrah Doing In Chicago?
What's Bumrah Doing In Chicago?
Coming Up: Rawalpindi Express, The Film
Coming Up: Rawalpindi Express, The Film
Krunal shares pic of his baby boy Kavir
Krunal shares pic of his baby boy Kavir
Ukraine, Museum Of War
Ukraine, Museum Of War
Sindhu offers prayers at Mahankali temple ahead of CWG
Sindhu offers prayers at Mahankali temple ahead of CWG
SEE: How India Celebrated Windies Win
SEE: How India Celebrated Windies Win
8 dead as double-decker buses collide on UP expressway
8 dead as double-decker buses collide on UP expressway

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

More like this

SEE: How India Celebrated Windies Win

SEE: How India Celebrated Windies Win

PIX: India pull off thrilling win, seal Windies series

PIX: India pull off thrilling win, seal Windies series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances