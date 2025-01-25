Pakistan's Noman claims hat-trick before West Indies fight back

IMAGE: Pakistan's Noman Ali celebrates with team-mates after taking a wicket during Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies in Multan on Saturday. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Pakistan's Noman Ali claimed a hat-trick as wickets tumbled on the opening day of the second Test against West Indies in Multan on Saturday.

West Indies were bowled out for 163 in the first session and Pakistan were dismissed for 154 shortly before the close of play.



West Indies bowlers Gudakesh Motie and Kemar Roach made early inroads into Pakistan's batting line-up with two wickets apiece but Pakistan fought back thanks to a 68-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan (49) and Saud Shakeel (32) for the fifth wicket.

Spinner Jomel Warrican picked up four wickets. He dismissed Shakeel caught by a diving Roach in the deep and Rizwan fell just short of his half-century, outsmarted by Warrican’s flight and turn to be stumped. Noman edged to short leg for a duck, leaving Pakistan reeling at 130/7.



Salman Ali Agha (9) was Motie's third victim, Abrar Ahmed (2) was bowled by Warrican and Kashif Ali was run out without facing a ball on his debut.



Earlier, West Indies won the toss and opted to bat on a turning pitch but the Caribbean side's top order collapsed within the first hour.



They found themselves in deeper trouble in the 12th over when Noman, 38, became the first Pakistani spinner to take a Test hat-trick on the way to figures of 6/41.

IMAGE: West Indies' players celebrate a wicket. Photograph: ICC/X

Noman dismissed Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair as the touring side slumped to 38-7 and a record low score looked on the cards.



The tail wagged, however, as Motie (55) notched his maiden Test half-century and Roach (25) and Warrican (36 not out) lifted West Indies to 163.

Noman's spin partner Sajid also chipped in with two wickets while Kashif picked up one on his Test debut.



Pakistan won the first Test, which was also in Multan, by 127 runs in a match that was over inside three days - the shortest completed men's Test match in Pakistan.