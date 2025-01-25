Arshdeep named ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh was India's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals in 2024, bagging 36 wickets in just 18 games. Photograph: BCCI

India's young pacer Arshdeep Singh was named as the ICC men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year at the ICC Awards on Saturday.



Arshdeep starred as India ended their wait for a major ICC trophy win with victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and USA in June last year, and has gone on to cement his reputation as one of the leading powerplay and death bowlers in the game.



The 25-year-old left-arm pacer has long been tipped for the top, and India put a great deal of faith in his ability since making his full international debut in 2022.



And 2024 was the year when Arshdeep fully established himself as a world-class bowler in T20 International cricket, taking bucket-loads of wickets with the new ball and proving to be consistently economical at the death on a variety of surfaces.



Arshdeep was India's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals in the year, bagging 36 wickets in just 18

games.Only four players in the world took more T20I wickets than Arshdeep in the calendar year 2024 -- Saudi Arabia's Usman Najeeb (38), Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (38), UAE's Junaid Siddique (40) and Hong Kong's Ehsan Khan (46) -- with all four playing more matches. Of those bowlers, only Hasaranga featured for a full-member nation.The left-arm pacer took his wickets at an average of just 15.31 and, despite predominantly bowling in the powerplay and death overs, finished the year with an economy rate of 7.49. He was a constant wicket-taking threat, taking his wickets at a strike rate of 10.80.

Arshdeep had a number of impressive displays in the year, not least when he ripped through the USA in New York during the T20 World Cup group stage, bagging remarkable returns of 4/9 in his four overs.



But his most significant performance of the year came on the biggest stage of all, as he played a huge part in helping India successfully defend their total of 176 in the World Cup Final in Barbados.



As part of a pace trio with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya that effectively won the game for India, Arshdeep's terrific figures of 2/20 from four overs only tell part of the story.