Kuldeep Angers RCB Fans

January 25, 2025 12:50 IST

IMAGE: Facing a severe backlash, Kuldeep Yadav attempted to ease tensions with RCB fans. Photograph: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Instagram
 

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a comment during a live chat session triggered outrage among Royal Challengers Bangalore fans.

During a YouTube live session, Kuldeep responded to an RCB fan who suggested he join the franchise as a 'goalkeeper'.

Taking a jibe at the fan and RCB's record of not winning an IPL title so far, the spinner quipped: 'Tumhe goalkeeper ki nahi, trophy ki jarurat hai mere bhai. Goalkeeper kya

karoge? (You don't need a goalkeeper, you need a trophy. What will you do with a goalkeeper?)'

His comment, pointing out to RCB's long-standing wait for an IPL title, did not go down well with the team's huge fan base on social media, as they expressed their anger over the spinner's remark.

Facing a backlash, Kuldeep attempted to ease tensions with the RCB fans.

'Chill yar rcb fans... Trophy apki hai Par me goal keeper ni hu (Relax RCB fans, the trophy is yours, but I am not a goalkeeper),' Kuldeep tweeted.

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

