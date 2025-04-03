'Suryakumar committed to Mumbai, not going anywhere'

IMAGE: A media report had claimed that Suryakumar Yadav could leave Mumbai for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Photograph: BCCI

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday refuted reports that Suryakumar Yadav was planning a switch to Goa for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season along with some of his teammates, saying that India's T20 skipper was committed to representing the state.

Young Mumbai opener Yashaswi Jaiswal has already announced his switch to Goa from Mumbai due alleged differences with senior players of the Ranji side.

However the official transfer will only happen when BCCI opens its inter-state transfer window.

A media report had claimed on Wednesday that Suryakumar could leave the Mumbai Ranji side, led by Ajinkya Rahane.

Suryakumar had, in fact, himself rubbished the report on X.

"The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is aware of rumours circulating on social media regarding Surya Kumar Yadav's alleged decision to move players to Goa instead of playing for Mumbai," MCA secretary Abhay Hadap said in a statement.

"MCA officials have spoken with Surya this morning, and can confirm that these rumours are completely baseless and untrue. Suryakumar Yadav remains committed for Mumbai and takes immense pride in playing for Mumbai.

"We urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation and to support our players as they continue to contribute to Mumbai Cricket Association," Hadap said.

It can also be confirmed that reports of Tilak Varma, who plays for Hyderabad, switching to Goa, has been found to be untrue.