Ranji Trophy: J&K stun champions Mumbai

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir's players celebrate a wicket against Mumbai during the Ranji Trophy match in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Jammu and Kashmir caused a major upset in the Ranji Trophy as they shocked defending champions Mumbai by five wickets on Day 3 of the Elite Group A match in MCA BKC Ground in Mumbai on Saturday.



Chasing a target of 205 for victory, J&K suffered a mini collapse but recovered to reach 207/5 in 49 overs for their second successive victory against 42-time Ranji Trophy champions.



Mumbai were bolstered by the inclusion of India's Test players including Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who failed to do much with the bat.



Electing to bat on a green pitch, Mumbai suffered a batting collapse as they were bundled out for 120 in their first innings on Day 1, despite a half-century from Shardul Thakur, who stroked 51 from 57 balls. J&K pacers Umar Nazir and Yudhvir Singh picked up four wickets each.



J&K made most of Mumbai's batting debacle as they posted 206 in their first innings, to take a decisive first innings lead of 86 runs. Opener Shubham Khajuria made 53, while Abid Mushtaq slammed a quickfire 44 from 37 balls. Mumbai pacer Mohit Avasthi took 5/52 in 12 overs to ensure J&K didn't run away with a huge lead.



Mumbai's top and middle order struggled with the bat once again in the second innings. Rohit (28) and Jaiswal (26) wasted away good starts as Mumbai slipped to 101/7 before Thakur again made a decisive contribution with the bat.

Thakur played a fine counter-attacking knock of 119 from 135 balls, while Tanush Kotian made 62 as the duo put on 184 runs for the eighth wicket to rally Mumbai.



J&K pacers were again amongst the wickets as Auqib Nabi took 4/80, while Yudhvir claimed 3/64 and Nazir took 2/79 as Mumbai were bowled out for 290 in their second innings.



The J&K batters then showed great determination to chase down the runs on the third day. Khajuria was the top-scorer for the visitors with 45, while Vivrant Sharma made 38. Mushtaq guided J&K home as he stroked 32 not out, while Kanhaiya Wadhawan was unbeaten on 19.

Several of Mumbai's star players failed to live up to expectations. Shreyas Iyer and captain Ajinkya Rahane both managed just 28 runs in the two innings, while all-rounder Shivam Dube fell for ducks in both innings.