69 More: History Beckons Markram, Bavuma

IMAGE: South Africa's Aiden Markram celebrates reaching his century with Temba Bavuma. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Day 3 of the World Test Championship Final began with mounting frustration — a stubborn Australian tail stretching the target to a daunting 282. But what followed was a stirring show of grit and class.

Skipper Temba Bavuma, battling a hamstring injury, and Aiden Markram, rising to the moment with a historic century, pulled South Africa back from the brink. With just 69 runs left to chase, the Proteas are now within touching distance of their maiden ICC title.

South Africa stumbled early in their reply, losing Ryan Rickelton cheaply. Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder then steadied the innings with a 59-run partnership, but Starc returned to remove Mulder and wrest momentum back for Australia.

Enter Bavuma at No. 4. On just 2, he was dropped at slip by Steve Smith — a moment of fortune that would cost Australia dearly. Smith, in the process, dislocated his finger, putting his participation in the remainder of the Test in doubt. Things went from dramatic to worrying when Bavuma pulled up injured while running in the 24th over, clearly in discomfort and hobbling between wickets.

But the South African skipper refused to give in. He battled through the pain barrier, reaching a brave half-century off 82 balls — choosing not to celebrate. No bat raise, no fist pump — just steely focus. The Lord’s crowd acknowledged the moment with generous applause, but Bavuma had his eyes on a much bigger milestone.

His effort resonated far beyond the field. Social media erupted in admiration, dubbing him the ‘limping assassin’ and comparing his resilience to that of a lion. For a cricketing nation long starved of ICC glory, Bavuma’s resolve struck a powerful emotional chord.

At the other end, Aiden Markram delivered a masterclass of his own. His unbeaten century — the first ever by a South African in an ICC tournament final — came under the toughest of circumstances, silencing critics and energizing a tense chase. By stumps, South Africa had surged to 213/2, needing just 69 more runs with eight wickets in hand.

The global cricketing fraternity took notice.

Michael Vaughan: 'What a special innings by Aidan Markram .. At the most important time against a world-class attack he has produced one of the finest tons in a final .. This is a huge moment for a S.A. Cricket .. 2025 is certainly the year of the underdog.. maybe that will continue for the Ashes.'

Dale Steyn: 'S A U C E 100!!!!!!!!!'

Irfan Pathan: 'High class 100 by Aiden Markram & surely one to remember for long time history is waiting for South Africa.'

Kevin Pietersen: 'V v v v v good from Markram & Bavuma! With victory being so close, it'll still be a nervy sleep! I hope Lords is at capacity tomorrow morning for the first ball!'

Former captain Faf du Plessis saluted Markram’s century via an Instagram story, while Tabraiz Shamsi paid tribute to Bavuma’s heroic effort with the phrase 'limping assassin.'

With history within touching distance, Bavuma and Markram have not only resurrected South Africa’s chase but also inspired belief in what could be a breakthrough moment for the country’s men’s cricket team. Day 4 now beckons with the promise of redemption, glory — and perhaps, history.