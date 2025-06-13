HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » WTC Final PIX: Aussies Set Proteas Tough Target

WTC Final PIX: Aussies Set Proteas Tough Target

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 13, 2025 18:09 IST

x

IMAGES from Day 3 of the WTC Final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's on Friday.

SCORECARD

Starc

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates his half century on the third day of the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Mitchell Starc scored an unbeaten half-century as Australia’s last-wicket pair put on a 59-run partnership on Friday to set South Africa a daunting target of 282 runs to win the World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

Starc scored a potential match-winning 58 as Australia looked to have put the contest beyond an increasingly deflated South Africa side, who had high hopes of wrapping up the tail on the third day but took two hours to make the breakthrough.

Jansen

IMAGE: South Africa's Marco Jansen reacts as Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc run between the wickets. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

They will need to produce the joint second-highest run chase in test history at Lord’s following England’s successful 282-run chase against New Zealand in 2004. The highest is West Indies hunting down 342 against England in 1984.

A flatter wicket might offer some hope, after 28 wickets were taken on the opening two days of the contest, but Starc’s exploits make Australia runaway favourites to retain their title after they scored 207 in their second innings.

Starc

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc ducks to a bouncer. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

They started the day on 144-8 with a 218-run lead and modest ambitions of adding 20-30 runs more, captain Pat Cummins had said after Thursday’s play.

 

But while Nathan Lyon was dismissed in the third over of the day, becoming Kagiso Rabada’s ninth victim of the match as he was trapped leg before wicket for two, Starc and Josh Hazlewood frustrated South Africa’s hopes of chasing a less daunting target.

Starc

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc plays a shot. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Starc was a model of patience, picking up runs and protecting Hazlewood, before bringing up his 50 with a scything cut shot that took Australia past 200, having been reeling at 73-7 late on the second day.

South Africa used six bowlers on Friday in their bid to forge a breakthrough and were increasingly desperate as the target crept up.

Rabada

IMAGE: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada in action. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

It was part-timer Aiden Markram who finally dismissed Hazlewood, as the batsman dragged the ball to Keshav Maharaj at cover. Hazlewood scored 17 off 53 balls.

South Africa scored 138 in the first innings which offers some perspective on how tough their second-innings task will be, albeit they have two and a half days in which to chase down the target.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

151 Off 51 balls! Finn Allen breaks Gayle's T20 Record
151 Off 51 balls! Finn Allen breaks Gayle's T20 Record
Gambhir rushes home as mother suffers heart attack
Gambhir rushes home as mother suffers heart attack
Lord's mourns Air India crash victims with silence
Lord's mourns Air India crash victims with silence
RCB official Sosale gets interim bail in stampede case
RCB official Sosale gets interim bail in stampede case
Morkel urges Bumrah & Co to show 'character'
Morkel urges Bumrah & Co to show 'character'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

VIDEOS

'My mother and daughter are still missing', says cook of BJ Medical college1:22

'My mother and daughter are still missing', says cook of...

Air India Tragedy: Hostel becomes disaster site2:12

Air India Tragedy: Hostel becomes disaster site

What could have caused Air India plane to crash in 50 seconds-1:42

What could have caused Air India plane to crash in 50...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD