Smith out of WTC final with dislocated finger

IMAGE: Australia's Steve Smith writhes in pain after hurting his finger while trying to catch a thick edge by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma during the World Test Championship final at Lord's on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia's senior batter Steve Smith has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Test Championship final against South Africa after suffering a compound dislocation of his right pinkie on Friday.

He sustained the injury while attempting a catch on the third day of the one-off Test at Lord's. Smith was standing in close at slip with helmet on when South Africa captain Temba Bavuma edged one off pacer Mitchell Starc, and the Australia veteran grassed the chance with Bavuma on just two at the time.

Smith got his hands up but could not grab the shoulder-high catch. He left the field immediately to received treatment.

He was later taken to hospital for scans.

"Steve Smith has suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger while fielding in the slip cordon during the ICC Men's World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord's," Cricket Australia confirmed.

"He was assessed by Australian team medical staff at the ground and taken to hospital for x-rays and further treatment."

South Africa were in a strong position at stumps on Day 3, needing just 69 runs with eight wickets in hand. Aiden Markram (102) and Bavuma (65) will resume the chase of 282 on Saturday.