Indian players don black armbands, pay silent tributes

IMAGE: Indian players observed a minute's silence to pay homage to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash ahead of the intra-squad match in Beckenham, London, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian players and their support staff members observed a minute's silence and wore black armbands before the start of the intra-squad match at Beckenham, London, on Friday in honour of the Ahmedabad airplane crash victims.

"The players and members of support staff involved in the intra-squad game in Beckenham are wearing black armbands," the BCCI said.

"A minute's silence was also observed today to pay homage to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, as a mark of respect for the lives lost and solidarity with the affected families," it added.

A four-day intra-squad match will be the last opportunity for the Indian players to gear up for the five-Test series starting against England at Leeds on June 20.

Similarly, a minute's silence was also observed at Lord's before the play got underway on the third day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa.

“The cricketing world, led by South Africa and Australia, stands together to observe a moment of silence in honour of the lives lost in the Ahmedabad tragedy,” the ICC wrote on Instagram while sharing a video.

The Australian and South Africa players also wore black armbands on the day.

Meanwhile, several touring members including head coach Gautam Gambhir, Test captain Shubman Gill and senior players KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja had expressed their anguish at the accident in social media posts on Thursday.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar also joined the cricket fraternity to express his thoughts.

"Devastated and heartbroken by the flight crash in Ahmedabad. Such a tragic incident! Prayers for the departed souls, and may God give strength and courage to their loved ones at this difficult time," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Only one person survived the horrific accident on Thursday afternoon when London-bound Air India flight AI-171, carrying 242 passengers including crew members, crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel International Airport.