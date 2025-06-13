Lord's mourns Air India crash victims with silence

IMAGE: The Australian and South African players observe a moment of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, at Lord's on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

A minute's silence was observed at Lord's to pay tribute to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, ahead of start of play on Day 3 of the World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa on Friday.



Only one person survived the horrific accident on Thursday afternoon when London-bound Air India flight AI-171, carrying 242 passengers including crew members, crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel International Airport.



The passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.



The players and the umpires at Lord's also wore black armbands in memory of the Ahmedabad airplane crash victims.



In Beckenham, the Indian players and their support staff members observed a minute's silence and wore back armbands before the start of the intra-squad match.



"The players and members of support staff involved in the intra-squad game in Beckenham are wearing black armbands," the BCCI said.



"A minute's silence was also observed today to pay homage to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, as a mark of respect for the lives lost and solidarity with the affected families," it added.

IMAGE: In Beckenham, the Indian players and their support staff members observed a minute's silence and wore back armbands before the start of the intra-squad match. Photograph: BCCI/X

Several touring members including head coach Gautam Gambhir, Test captain Shubman Gill and senior players K L Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja shared their grief on social media.



The legendary Sachin Tendulkar also joined the cricket fraternity to express his sorrow.

"Devastated and heartbroken by the flight crash in Ahmedabad. Such a tragic incident! Prayers for the departed souls, and may God give strength and courage to their loved ones at this difficult time," Tendulkar said on X.



A four-day intra-squad match is the final preparation for India's players ahead of the five-Test series against England, starting at Leeds on June 20.