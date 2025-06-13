Gambhir returns to India due to 'family emergency'

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir had to fly back to attend to his mother, who has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi owing to health complications. Photograph: BCCI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday returned to the country because of a family emergency, a BCCI source told PTI.



The source said Gambhir had to fly back to attend to his mother, who has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi owing to health complications. The Shubman Gill-led Indian Test squad is in the UK to play a five-match series against England starting June 20

in Leeds."Yes. He's gone back (to India) for a family emergency," said the source.

In Gambhir's absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate will assume the team's charge during the four-day intra-squad match between India and India A, beginning here from Friday.



He will have assistance from other coaching staff such as bowling coach Morne Morkel and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.



Gambhir is expected to return to England in a week's time if everything goes well at his home.