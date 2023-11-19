News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sadhguru cheers with SRK, Anushka for India's win

Sadhguru cheers with SRK, Anushka for India's win

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 19, 2023 17:02 IST
Sadguru

IMAGE: Sadguru, left, with Sachin Tendulkar. Shah Rukh Khan chats with Asha Bhosle.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Team India has taken to the field first at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia on Sunday.

The atmosphere is charged with excitement, as celebrities bring an extra layer of glamour to the stands. Shah Rukh Khan, an ardent supporter of Team India, is seen passionately cheering, flanked by the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, contributing to a star-studded ambiance.

 

Deepika Padukone

Adding a spiritual touch, Sadhguru is also spotted showing his support for the Men in Blue from the stands.

The celebrity presence extends to the spouses of cricketers, with Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty present to cheer on their husbands, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, respectively.

The next generation of Bollywood royalty, including Shah Rukh Khan's kids - AbRam, Suhana Khan, and Aryan, along with Shanaya Kapoor, were actively participating in the cricket fervour at the stadium.

Sachin Tendulkar

Adding to the allure, legendary Bollywood figure Asha Bhosle also graced Ahmedabad with her presence, solidifying her steadfast support for Team India.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma

The stadium pulsates with the combined spirit of cricket and Bollywood, delivering an unforgettable spectacle for fans worldwide.

