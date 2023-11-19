News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'You make us proud!' Tendulkar's heartwarming gesture for Kohli

'You make us proud!' Tendulkar's heartwarming gesture for Kohli

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 19, 2023 14:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli proudly displays his signed jersey. Photograph: ICC World Cup/X

A World Cup final is full of stunning displays and heart-stopping moments. With several shows lined-up throughout the final, the fans are in for a treat.

But one particular moment prior to the start of the tournament is sure to be one of the most heartwarming moments.

In the house to cheer on the Men in Blue, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar was seen gifting Virat Kohli a signed jersey.

 

‘King’ Kohli was all smiles as he showed off his prized possession!

On the No. 10 India jersey, Sachin wrote, “To Virat, you make us proud.” The date on the jersey was 15th October – the day Kohli broke Sachin’s record.  

IMAGE: A legendary frame! Photograph: ICC World Cup/X

Earlier in the tournament, after matching Tendulkar’s record 49 ODI tons on his 35th birthday, Kohli broke his idol’s record to hammer a record 50th ODI ton.

In a fairytale script, Kohli broke Tendulkar’s record at the iconic stadium and then bowed down to the legend who was cheering him on from the stands.

Sachin’s wishes was just what the doctor prescribed as Kohli got off to a cracking start in the World Cup final against Australia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Hope prayers of a billion-plus fans are heard today'
'Hope prayers of a billion-plus fans are heard today'
ICC World Cup final: PIX: It's a sea of blue at Motera
ICC World Cup final: PIX: It's a sea of blue at Motera
WC PIX: Surya Kirans' grand show lights up Motera
WC PIX: Surya Kirans' grand show lights up Motera
'Free Palestine': Pitch invader interrupts WC final
'Free Palestine': Pitch invader interrupts WC final
ICC ban a betrayal of the nation: SL sports minister
ICC ban a betrayal of the nation: SL sports minister
ICC World Cup final PIX: Australia peg things back
ICC World Cup final PIX: Australia peg things back
WC PIX: Surya Kirans' grand show lights up Motera
WC PIX: Surya Kirans' grand show lights up Motera

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Motera Fortified: Over 6,000 forces ready for WC final

Motera Fortified: Over 6,000 forces ready for WC final

Modi, Sonia, Tendulkar's shout out to Team India!

Modi, Sonia, Tendulkar's shout out to Team India!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances