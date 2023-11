IMAGE: Virat Kohli tries to shove aside the pitch invader during the ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photographs: X

A pitch invader breached security and ran onto the pitch during the ICC World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The pitch invader, wearing a T-shirt that read 'Stop Bombing Palentine' and 'Free Palestine' and carrying a Palestinian flag, tried to hug Virat Kohli.

Security guards quickly came and whisked him off the field.

India face Australia in the 2023 World Cup title clash.