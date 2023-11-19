ICC World Cup final PIX: Australia peg things back

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup final played between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

IMAGE: Travis Head completes a superb catch running back to dismiss Rohit Sharma for 47. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

After a quiet 9th over, Rohit starts the Glenn Maxwell over with a six and four before he miscues a shot attempted towards mid-on and the ball goes in the air. Travis Head runs back from cover-point, stretched full length forward to complete a clean catch, and a fabulous effort to take out Rohit. Rohit out for 47 off 31.

Shreyas Iyer gets off the mark with a four off just the second ball he faces and

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Shubman Gill, caught out by Adam Zampa. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Gill looked nervous as he pulled at a short ball and handed a simple catch to mid-on as India lost their first wicket at 30-1 in 4.2 overs.

IMAGE: India's Virat Kohli in action. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Virat Kohli came in at No 3 and got off to a superb start.

He smashed Starc for back-to-back fours in the 7th over as 14 come off it.

IMAGE: India's Rohit Sharma gave India a quick start. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Rohit got lucky in the 4th over when an attempted pull short fell just short of Travis Head at deep backward square leg.

Rohit made the Aussies chase leather as India reached 30-0 after 4 overs.

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood was taken to the cleaners by Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Rohit Sharma gave India a rollicking start.

He took on Josh Hazlewood taking him to the cleaners.

Shubman Gill was a tad tentative and while he struggled at one end, Rohit went great guns at the other.

Earlier, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field against India in the final of the 50-overs World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Two-time champions India have been the form team winning all 10 games to make the final against five-time winners Australia in the world's largest cricket stadium.

Both the teams fielded the same set of 11 players who featured in their respective semi-final victories.