Big Insult! BCCI snubs Kapil Dev for World Cup final

IMAGE: Former World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev claimed he was not invited by the BCCI for the World Cup final. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The who’s who is at the Narendra Modi Stadium, but has the national cricket board made a big blunder?

With India gunning for their third ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, the country’s first World Cup winning skipper has not been not been invited for the big game.

Prior to the start of the tournament, speaking on ABP News, the 1983 World Cup winning captain claimed he had not been invited to Ahmedabad for the final. Speaking to ABP News, Kapil said, “You called me, I came here. Unhone nahi bulaya, mein nahi gaya (the BCCI didn’t call me, I didn’t go). As simple as that.

“I wanted my whole 1983 World Cup team to be there. But there is so much work going on, there’s so much responsibility, sometimes people forget,” said the former skipper.

Many World Cup winning skippers are to be present at the stadium for the big final.