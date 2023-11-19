News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX! Travis Head's stunning catch to dismiss Rohit

PIX! Travis Head's stunning catch to dismiss Rohit

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 19, 2023 16:53 IST
IMAGE: Travis Head picked up a stunning catch to end Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s strong start. Photographs: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Rohit Sharma once again got off to an explosive start in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

But a stellar catch from Travis Head silenced the Ahmedabad crowd as the India skipper fell just three short of his half-century.

 

After hammering Glenn Maxwell for back-to-back boundaries, Rohit miscued the fourth ball of the tenth over as he skewed it high into the off-side. Head, running in back from cover takes a diving catch as the Ahmedabad crowd is silenced. A big moment in the match, Rohit departed for a 31-ball 47 as Head’s effort will go down as one of the stellar catches of the World Cup.

Here's a look at Head’s wicket-taking effort:

IMAGE: Head's effort will go down as one of the stellar catches. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: The Indian skipper departed after a quickfire 47. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters
REDIFF CRICKET
