World Cup PIX: Fan Fare At Narendra Modi Stadium

World Cup PIX: Fan Fare At Narendra Modi Stadium

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 14, 2023 15:49 IST
IMAGE: Narendra Modi Stadium grooved to a musical performance prior to the start of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The wait for the highly-awaited India vs Pakistan World Cup contest finally came to an end and fans didn’t disappoint as they thronged to the Narendra Modi Stadium.

 

The festival season is set to kick off in the country, but what better way to ring in the festivities than witness one of sport's greatest rivalries unfold in the largest cricket stadium in the world.

Ahead of the clash, the crowd grooved to stunning performances by Indian singers such as Shankar Mahadevan, Arijit Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.

With dignitaries and celebrities in attendance and fans decked up in Indian colours, the air in the stadium was electrifying.

Here’s a glimpse of the fanfare at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: In front of a sea of blue, the Men in Green faced off against the Men in Blue in the highly-awaited World Cup contest. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Fans getting into the mood early into the game. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: The sun is up… but so are the shades. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: An auspicious start to the game! Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A perfect Saturday afternoon! Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Let's make it 8-0 against Pakistan! Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A traditional affair! Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Ahmedabad grooves to the tunes of Shankar Mahadevan. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

