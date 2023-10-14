Kohli on what is 'special' about playing against Pakistan!

'The lead-up to games like this is what makes it so special.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after steering India to victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Melbourne last year. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

India's batting star Virat Kohli described how the 'energy' inside the MCG stadium inspired him to the match-winning knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year.

Kohli played a memorable unbeaten 82-run knock as he powered India to an epic four-wicket over Pakistan in a heart-stopping T20 World Cup game.



"The lead-up to games like this is what makes it so special. The buzz in the hotel. The buzz in Melbourne in general and outside the stadium was amazing and the moment I stepped onto the field I felt that energy in the stadium," Kohli said in an ICC video.



India vice-captain Hardik Pandya revealed that he can't wait to be to play in a high-voltage clash against Pakistan in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.



"Definitely on the 14th of this month, it will top that you know. 110,000 people cheering. I can't wait, it going to be a very exciting time," Pandya said.



Head coach Rahul Dravid said it has been 'privileged' to be a part of India vs Pakistan matches during his playing days.



"It is going to be great to just experience that environment. Experience, the atmosphere that is going to be there at an India-Pakistan game in India in Ahmedabad. The game is probably one of the most incredible environments that I have been privileged to be a part of." Rahul Dravid added.



India are in great form coming into the game against Pakistan, having outclassed Australia and Afghanistan in their first two games, while Pakistan outclassed the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.



The last time, India faced Pakistan was in the Super Fours match of the Asia Cup earlier this year, in which the Men in Blue clinched a 228 runs victory against Babar Azam's side.