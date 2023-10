Ahead of Saturday's India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, cricket fans in the city show their support by painting their bodies in the colours of the national flags of both nations.

IMAGE: Arun Haryani, right, and Anil Advani, left, paint their bodies in national flag colours. All Photographs: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Anil painted his body with Pakistani national flag colours holds a mirror to help paint Indian colours on Arun.

IMAGE: Both fans pose for a photograph with a replica trophy.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com