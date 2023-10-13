REWIND: India's 7-0 record vs Pakistan in ODI World Cup!

IMAGE: Venkatesh Prasad celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Aamir Sohail during the 1996 World Cup quarter-final in Bangalore. Photograph: ICC/X

The cricketing relation between India and Pakistan is, perhaps, the most bizarre in the long history of the sport.

At once, it is a force of unity and a sharp-edged exclusionary tool between the two nations, which are madly in love with cricket.



Those idiosyncrasies do not get a clearer reflection anywhere else than in the 50-over World Cup, where India enjoy a 7-0 edge over Pakistan in the ODI World Cup.



But on the grandest stage where India and Pakistan, not just cricketers but fans too, strive to outdo each other, the moments too carry as much importance as the numbers.



The cricket rivalry between the neighbours started in 1952 when Abdul Kardar-led Pakistan stepped on to the Indian soil for a five-match Test series, but their more storied World Cup battles have a relatively recent birth in 1992.



India took on Pakistan in the fabled Sydney Cricket Ground, and emerged a 43-run winner. A precociously talented 19-year-old Sachin Tendulkar made a 54 off 62 balls, a precursor to his many knocks that would hurt Pakistan in the future in the World Cup and elsewhere.



India made 216/7 and then bundled out the opposition for 173 in 48.1 overs, with Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath and Manoj Prabhakar taking two wickets each.



But the irrepressible Javed Miandad gave the moment of the match when he aped Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More, jumping up and down.



Four years down the line, Pakistan started the quarter-finals in Bengaluru on the backfoot in the absence of injured Wasim Akram, which later mothballed into allegations of more serious nature.



After Navjot Singh Sidhu's 93, India found late wind through Ajay Jadeja's blitz against Waqar Younis and the hosts posted 287/8.



Pacer Venkatesh Prasad produced a moment during Pakistan's chase that now occupies a prime place in the World Cup Hall of Fame. Aamir Sohail bludgeoned a boundary through the covers, and the Pakistan opener rather impudently gestured to Prasad indicating more punishment.



But Prasad rattled the stumps in the very next ball to give a ferocious send off to Sohail. From that point, Pakistan could not get going and were restricted to 248/9.



Much later, a question was posed to Prasad as to what he had told Sohail on that heated Bengaluru evening. He chuckled merrily before giving a cheeky reply: 'You can't print that.'

IMAGE: Venkatesh Prasad celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq during their 1999 World Cup Super Six match at Old Trafford in Manchester. Photograph: Reuters

Emotion of a different kind was enveloped both the nations when they faced off in Manchester in 1999. The match happened behind the looming shadow of the Kargil War.



The Indian and Pakistani fans did not want to settle for anything else than a victory. But the players from either side did not succumb to the fervent nationalistic mood, and produced an uneventful game of cricket.



After fifties by Rahul Dravid and Mohammed Azharuddin guided India to 227/6, Prasad once again emerged the star performer for India.



The Karnataka man took 5/27 to wreck Pakistan innings which eventually ended at 180 in 45.3 overs. There was no single fifty in their essay.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar bats during the 2003 World Cup match against Pakistan in Centurion. Photograph: Arko Dutta/Reuters

By the time the 2003 World Cup arrived, Tendulkar's genius was in full bloom. At Centurion, the Mumbaikar waded into Pakistan pace trio of Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Younis with a legion of sparkling shots -- none brighter in memory than that upper cut off Akhtar which sailed for a six over third man.



Tendulkar would have been out on 32 but Abdul Razzaq was woefully out of position to snatch an aerial offering by the master batter.



It also prompted Akram to ask that now-famous question to Razzaq: ‘Tujhe pata hain kiska catch choda hain?' (Do you know whose catch you dropped?).



Saeed Anwar had made a fluent 101 in Pakistan's 273/7, but Tendulkar's 98 off 75 balls overshadowed that comfortably. Yuvraj Singh also chipped with an unbeaten 50 in India's six-wicket win.



The two protagonists did not meet each other in the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies, crashing out in the league stage itself.

IMAGE: The delighted Indian players after winning the 2011 World Cup semi-final match against Pakistan in Mohali. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In 2011, the stakes were at its peak for India in the semi-final at Mohali. Tendulkar, who else that could be, produced another fine innings but a vastly different one from his ebullient gem from eight years ago.



Tendulkar was past his prime then, but playing in his last World Cup, the maestro scratched around to make a mind-over-body 85, in which he was dropped four times.



Despite left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz's 5/46, India ended on a healthy 260/9, and then five Indian bowlers plucked two wickets apiece to bowl out Pakistan to 231.



Yuvraj's peach of deliveries to dismiss Younis Khan and Asad Shafique deserve a special mention as well.



By the beginning of this decade, India's dominance on a cricket field has touched new heights with the rise of players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and a fiery pack of pace bowlers, once the fiefdom of their arch-rivals.

IMAGE: A jubilant Virat Kohli after hitting a century against Pakistan in the 2015 World Cup match in Adelaide. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Pakistan's got a taste of the 'new' India in the 2015 World Cup. Kohli's crafty 107 and fifties by Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina propelled the Men in Blue to 300/7.



Pacer Shami took four wickets as Pakistan walked on fragile stilts and got bundled out for 224.



In 2019, Pakistan were up against Rohit who was in beast mode during his 113-ball 140. The Green Brigade also had to face the fury of Kohli (77) and KL Rahul (57).

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his century with team-mate Virat Kohli during the 2019 World Cup match in Manchester. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Rohit took a special liking for pacer Hasan Ali, who had invited sharp criticism for his land-thumping celebrations near Wagah border.



Indian fans went into a delirium as Rohit poleaxed Ali with some blistering shots.



It was a microcosm of the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan -- deeply entwined in history, culture, geopolitics, pervading toxicity and occasional camaraderie – to be renewed on Saturday at Ahmedabad.



Will India extend their run to make it 8-0? Or will Pakistan be able to snap the streak? Let's wait to see.