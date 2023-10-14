News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup: 'Exciting to be able to test our skills against India'

World Cup: 'Exciting to be able to test our skills against India'

Source: PTI
October 14, 2023 20:00 IST
IMAGE: Ahead of the match against India, Bangladesh coach Nic Pothas said it was a big opportunity for his side to test themselves agains the best team in the world. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Bangladesh assistant coach Nic Pothas rated India as the best team in the world and called it a great opportunity for his side to test its skills against the hosts in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

The Tigers have lost two of their opening three ties, with the latest defeat coming to New Zealand in Chennai on Friday.

The Bangladeshis have nearly a week to prepare for the fixture against the Indians in Pune on Thursday.

 

"Where do I start? They are the best team in the world, and they are in their own conditions. From our point of view, it's exciting to be able to test our skills against the best," Pothas said during a media interaction on Friday after failure against the Kiwis.

Describing how Bangladesh can regroup before the vital India clash, he noted, "We have a good rest, because the games here at the World Cup come thick and fast with high pressure, and these games take a lot out of you."

"The danger is you might think more practice helps, but it does not. We will be giving the players a good amount of mental and physical rest while preparing to play against India."

When asked about the reason for the Tigers' batters' below-par show against the New Zealanders, Pothas clarified that the players need to be at their best, with no time and freedom.

"When you are playing against high-quality attacks, you have to be at your game; there's no time. Also, there's no freedom to be able to find your game."

Elucidating the short-ball tactic by NZ, Pothas voiced, "No, not at all (surprised). Lockie Ferguson has got pace, (and he got it) as soon as the ball carried early."

"The nature of international cricket is to be adaptable. Credit to them (NZ) for adapting nice and quickly," he signed off.

