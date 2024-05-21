News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai hotel owners move HC against dry day order on counting day

Mumbai hotel owners move HC against dry day order on counting day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 21, 2024 20:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An association of owners of hotels, restaurants and bars on Tuesday moved the Bombay high court, challenging the orders passed by the Mumbai city and suburban Collectors, declaring the entire day of June 4, when the votes of the Lok Sabha elections will be counted, as a dry day.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A dry day means the purchase and consumption of alcohol are completely restricted at stores, restaurants and other places.

 

The Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association filed two separate petitions through advocates Veena Thadani and Vishal Thadani, claiming that it was arbitrary to ban the sale of liquor for the entire day as the counting of votes is likely to be completed and the election results would be declared by afternoon.

The plea is likely to be heard on Wednesday by a vacation bench.

As per the plea, the petitioner association had in April approached the Mumbai city collector and the Mumbai district suburban collector, requesting them to review their decision declaring the whole day of June 4 as a dry day.

However, the collectors said no such review could be done as the orders were passed pursuant to the directives from the Election Commission of India.

The petitions claimed that the association members pay huge amounts as licence fees to the state government for carrying on business, whereas there are several illicit liquor manufacturers and bootleggers who have been manufacturing and selling illicit liquor as well as Indian Made Foreign Liquor and beer in Mumbai.

Whenever the authorized outlets for sale of liquor are closed, for various reasons, such illegal businesses thrive and bootleggers make huge profits through the illegal and illicit sale of liquor, taking undue advantage of the fact that liquor is not officially available.

The pleas sought for the collectors' orders to be modified to state that the establishments which sell liquor be permitted to open up for business after the declaration of results instead of the whole day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Caste Is Missing In Prohibition Debates
Caste Is Missing In Prohibition Debates
Alcohol ban is like demonetisation
Alcohol ban is like demonetisation
Alcohol not bad, even docs drink: Guj AAP candidate
Alcohol not bad, even docs drink: Guj AAP candidate
Too lenient on a heinous crime: Fadnavis slams JJB
Too lenient on a heinous crime: Fadnavis slams JJB
No Rashford in England's provisional Euro 2024 squad
No Rashford in England's provisional Euro 2024 squad
Tata Digital unveils leaner A-team under CEO Tahilyani
Tata Digital unveils leaner A-team under CEO Tahilyani
Why BJP Burnt Pak PM Effigy In Srinagar
Why BJP Burnt Pak PM Effigy In Srinagar
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Liquor Flows In Dry Bihar During Polls

Liquor Flows In Dry Bihar During Polls

Quality booze at low prices: TDP's poll promise

Quality booze at low prices: TDP's poll promise

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances