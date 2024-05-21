Why BJP Burnt Pak PM Effigy In Srinagar

On May 18, 2024 night, terrorists struck at two places in Kashmir killing a former sarpanch, Aijaz Sheikh in Shopian and injuring a tourist couple from Rajasthan in Anantnag.

The first attack took place on an open tourist camp near Pahalgam and the second on the former sarpanch at Hirpora in south Kashmir.

Sheikh, who was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The back-to-back attacks came at a time when campaigning for the parliamentary polls in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat was going on.

As a result, on Tuesday, May 21, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers led by BJP district president Ashok Bhat burnt Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's effigy during a protest against the killing of Sheikh and wounding tourists.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: BJP workers carry Shehbaz Sharif's terrorists.

IMAGE: BJP workers raise slogans during the protest.

IMAGE: The effigy is lit.

IMAGE: BJP workers burn the effigy.

WATCH: Bharatiya Protest Against Aijaz Sheikh's Killing

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com