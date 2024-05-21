News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why BJP Burnt Pak PM Effigy In Srinagar

Why BJP Burnt Pak PM Effigy In Srinagar

By UMAR GANIE
May 21, 2024 19:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On May 18, 2024 night, terrorists struck at two places in Kashmir killing a former sarpanch, Aijaz Sheikh in Shopian and injuring a tourist couple from Rajasthan in Anantnag.

The first attack took place on an open tourist camp near Pahalgam and the second on the former sarpanch at Hirpora in south Kashmir.

Sheikh, who was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The back-to-back attacks came at a time when campaigning for the parliamentary polls in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat was going on.

As a result, on Tuesday, May 21, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers led by BJP district president Ashok Bhat burnt Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's effigy during a protest against the killing of Sheikh and wounding tourists.

 

IMAGE: BJP workers carry Shehbaz Sharif's terrorists. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: BJP workers raise slogans during the protest.

 

IMAGE: The effigy is lit.

 

IMAGE: BJP workers burn the effigy.

 

WATCH: Bharatiya Protest Against Aijaz Sheikh's Killing

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
UMAR GANIE
 
Print this article
'It's A Prison-Like Situation In Kashmir'
'It's A Prison-Like Situation In Kashmir'
How Modi-Shah Defeated The Stone-Pelters
How Modi-Shah Defeated The Stone-Pelters
'Kashmiris Have Been Killed For Upholding Tricolour'
'Kashmiris Have Been Killed For Upholding Tricolour'
Jacqueline Picks Gold For Cannes
Jacqueline Picks Gold For Cannes
Australia name Fraser-McGurk among T20 WC reserves
Australia name Fraser-McGurk among T20 WC reserves
Over 30 flamingos dead as Emirates flight hits them
Over 30 flamingos dead as Emirates flight hits them
Bravo boosts Afghanistan's bowling attack for T20WC
Bravo boosts Afghanistan's bowling attack for T20WC
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

When Baramulla Queued Up To Vote

When Baramulla Queued Up To Vote

Why This PhD Scholar Is Walking Barefoot

Why This PhD Scholar Is Walking Barefoot

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances