What Did Tendulkar Tell Kohli?

What Did Tendulkar Tell Kohli?

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: October 14, 2023 15:58 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli isn’t one to miss an opportunity to pick the brain's of a legend. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

It was an electrifying atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium as India faced off against Pakistan in what is easily the biggest sporting rivalry.

Fans piled into the stadium and were treated to many memorable sights. A horde of celebrities and dignitaries descended in Ahmedabad, and amongst them, standing tall was Sachin Tendulkar.

 

Seeing two legends engaging in some heartwarming moments isn’t an image you forget. One such image to emerge from the stadium was that of star Indian batter Virat Kohli in conversation with the legendary Tendulkar.

The two were seen conversing before the former Indian cricketer probably wished Kohli luck for the big game as they shared a hug.

Take a look at the moment:

IMAGE: A Kodak moment! Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: The kind of luck you need prior to the start of a big game. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
REDIFF CRICKET
