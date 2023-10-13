Shakib's scan results awaited, World Cup in peril?

IMAGES: Shakib Al Hasan, left, was grappling with a foot injury. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCB/X

In a post-match presentation ceremony filled with updates and insights, Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto stepped in for the injured skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who was grappling with a foot injury.

Shanto shared insights on the team's performance, discussing the areas of concern after their loss. Additionally, New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson expressed his delight at the performance, emphasizing the importance of a good team effort and the favorable pitch conditions in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

"Shakib has gone for a scan after that, we'll know more," Shanto said.

Shanto attributed the loss to poor batting.

"We didn't bat well, same as the last match. We need to improve in the first 15 overs. There was a bit of extra bounce with the new ball but after that the wicket was quite good. The top-order needs to bat more responsibly," he said.

"It was a good wicket, so we just needed to be a bit more responsible at the start. Last match we didn't bowl well but today everyone showed their character. If they continue like this it will be very good going forward. The biggest improvement is our fast bowling, if we bat well in the next few games it will be a different ball game."

Ferguson said he was happy to perform his role.

"It was a good team effort. Created pressure throughout, meant that I could do my role really," he said.

He was delighted to see some pace on Indian pitches in this World Cup.

"Compared to Hyderabad this (Chennai pitch) had more bounce. I tried to test it out early with newer ball. But it was a good all-round performance by the boys. Yeah it's nice, haven't played here before though, so nice to see a bit of pace on the wicket, we have Afghanistan next so hope to see a similar wicket," Fergusson said.

"It's early stages, but it's certainly nice... three wins. But a long way to go."