Rediff.com  » Cricket » Imposter scams fans of ₹2.68 lakh for Indo-Pak tickets

Imposter scams fans of ₹2.68 lakh for Indo-Pak tickets

Source: PTI
October 14, 2023 16:55 IST
Cricket fans

IMAGES: Fans getting into the mood for the India-Pakistan game. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A man was arrested for allegedly posing as an agent of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) and cheating one person by taking Rs 2.68 lakh on the promise of delivering 41 tickets for Saturday's India-Pakistan World Cup match here, a police official said.

Anandnagar police station inspector VM Desai said complainant Masri Kandoria had between September 22-23 come across the Facebook page of one Jay Shah, who claimed to be an agent of the GCA and was promising tickets for the India-Pakistan clash.

 

Kandoria contacted Shah on the mobile number mentioned on the social media platform and sought 41 tickets for friends and kin, for which he transferred Rs 2.68 lakh to the accused, the official informed.

"The complainant and his friends paid Shah 90,000 for the first set of 15 tickets, then Rs 30,000 for another five tickets and so on. However, Kandoria did not get any ticket. Shah was held on Friday under Indian Penal Code sections for breach of trust, cheating and other offences," he said.

Earlier, Ahmedabad police had arrested four persons for selling fake match tickets.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
World Cup PIX: Fan Fare At Narendra Modi Stadium
'Whenever Pakistan come, Kohli wants to be the hero'
'Nobody comes close to him': Pak stars praise Kohli
ICC World Cup PIX: India rip through Pak
Big blow for NZ! Williamson to miss India game
Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv till Oct 18
IND vs PAK: What Did Tendulkar Tell Kohli?
