Jarvo 69 Invades Chepauk!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli speaks to the pitch invader during India's World Cup opener against Australia. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis has struck again!

As India faced off against Australia in their ICC Men's ODI World Cup opener at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, the game saw some early drama.

Jarvis, who had breached security during India's tour of England in 2021, once again made an appearance.

The intruder, who donned the India jersey, had 'Jarvo 69' written on his back.

While ground staff attempted to remove the intruder, Virat Kohli was seen speaking to him.

When he hopped onto the pitch during the fourth India-England Test at The Oval in 2021, Jarvis was charged with assault and arrested as he had collided with Jonny Bairstow.