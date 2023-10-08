News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jarvo 69 Invades Chepauk!

Jarvo 69 Invades Chepauk!

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 08, 2023 16:55 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli speaks to the pitch invader during India's World Cup opener against Australia. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
 

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis has struck again!

As India faced off against Australia in their ICC Men's ODI World Cup opener at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, the game saw some early drama.

Jarvis, who had breached security during India's tour of England in 2021, once again made an appearance.

The intruder, who donned the India jersey, had 'Jarvo 69' written on his back.

While ground staff attempted to remove the intruder, Virat Kohli was seen speaking to him.

When he hopped onto the pitch during the fourth India-England Test at The Oval in 2021, Jarvis was charged with assault and arrested as he had collided with Jonny Bairstow.

REDIFF CRICKET
World Cup 2023: Fan Fare In Chennai
World Cup 2023: Ashwin's Back!
BCCI to release 14k tickets for Indo-Pak WC match
World Cup PIX: Australia come undone against spin
Cop shoots dead 2 Israelis, 1 localite in Egypt
World Cup 2023: Fan Fare In Chennai
'It's time for India to bid for Olympics'
