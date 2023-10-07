News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI to release 14k tickets for Indo-Pak World Cup match

October 07, 2023 23:04 IST
 India and Pakistan fans in the stadium

IMAGE: Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

The hype around the mega World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan has forced the BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for the contest to be played on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

India and Pakistan will clash at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad for which the demand for tickets has been at its highest.

 

A full house is expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium as the two rivals face off in India after their 2016 World T20 clash in Kolkata, which the hosts had won.

"BCCI announces the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad," the board said in a statement late on Saturday.

"The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8th, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website," the statement added.

The venue, which has a capacity of hosting more than 1,30,000, witnessed 47,000 people attending the opening match in Ahmedabad on Thursday between England and New Zealand, which was the highest number of attendance recorded for a World Cup opening game.

While hosts India start their World Cup campaign on Sunday against Australia in Chennai, Pakistan did well to record a win over the Netherlands on Friday at Hyderabad.

 

