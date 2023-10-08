News
World Cup 2023: Fan Fare In Chennai

World Cup 2023: Fan Fare In Chennai

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 08, 2023 16:46 IST
India began their 2023 World Cup campaign with a tough opening encounter against Australia at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Led by the genial Pat Cummins, Australia won the toss and elected to bat on what is expected to be a slow pitch.

India went in with three spinners, including Ravichandran Ashwin who made his World Cup comeback after a long wait of eight years, and as many pacers.



A sizeable crowd turned up to watch the proceedings with a lot of excitement as local lad Ashwin was included in India's playing eleven.

Check out the mood in the Chepauk stands, which has witnessed some epic battles between Australia and India, like the tied Test of September 1986, the close Reliance Cup game the following year and the 2001 Test series decider.

 

Photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

