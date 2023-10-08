World Cup 2023: Ashwin's Back!

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin had picked up 13 wickets from eight games for India in the 2015 ODI World Cup. Photograph: BCCI

Sunday, October 8, 2023 will be a memorable day for veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

The veteran spinner made his World Cup comeback after a long wait of eight years, being named in India's playing eleven for the opening match against Australia.



His return to the ODI format is even more special because it is in front of his home fans in Chennai.



After being out of the reckoning a couple of months ago, the 37-year-old spin ace was a surprise late inclusion in India's team following Axar Patel's injury at the Asia Cup.



This is now his third World Cup, after 2011 and 2015.



Ashwin was among the wickets in the ODI series against Australia last month, taking four in two games, including those of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne.



He and Virat Kohli are the only two players who were part of India's World Cup-winning team in 2011.