News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Serial intruder 'Jarvo69' enters field of play again, arrested

Serial intruder 'Jarvo69' enters field of play again, arrested

Source: PTI
September 03, 2021 23:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England batsman Jonny Bairstow reacts as a spectator, dressed as a cricketer, invades the pitch during the morning session on Day 2

IMAGE: England batsman Jonny Bairstow reacts as Daniel Jarvis, dressed as a cricketer, intrudes The Oval pitch during the morning session on Day 2 of the fourth Test against India. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis, who has gained notoriety for breaching security at will during the ongoing India-England series, was arrested by the South London Police after he entered The Oval arena during the pre-lunch session on Friday, Day 2 of the fourth Test.

 

The man, who goes by the name 'Jarvo69', has been constantly impersonating as an India cricketer and Friday was the third time in three games that he took advantage of the poor security arrangements by the England & Wales Cricket Board, which has not taken transgressions seriously.

"Yes, Jarvo69 has been arrested by the South London police," a BCCI source tracking the development said.

It is learnt that he was arrested on suspicion of assault as he barged into England batsman Jonny Bairstow.

The Yorkshire County had decided to fine and ban him for life but, strangely, there has been no tangible action by the ECB.

After trying to set the field at Lord's and taking stance at Leeds, Jarvo was on the field sprinting just when Umesh Yadav was on top of his bowling mark. He did collide with the non-striker, Jonny Bairstow.

Daniel Jarvis is escorted out by security personnel at The Oval

IMAGE: Daniel Jarvis is escorted out by security personnel at The Oval. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

He was once again evicted from the field by the stewards, but there was no official apology from the ECB with one individual making a mockery of its security system.

There are discussions how ECB's security team as well as the British media would have dealt with this kind of serious security breach had it happened at any of the cricket stadiums in India.

The Indian team's administrative and security staff is keeping a close watch, but, as of now, won't file any official complaint about the serial offender.

Earlier, Yorkshire CCC, in an official communication with PTI, informed that ‘Jarvo69’ is banned for life from entering the Headingley premises.

That day, just after the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket, 'Jarvo 69' was seen popping up from the gallery located on one side of the sight screen, wearing batting pads and a blue helmet with a surgical face mask on.

Someone from the crowd also threw a cricket bat as he entered the field of play and reached the pitch to take guard when the ground security personnel intercepted him. He was promptly evicted from the Headingley premises.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2021: Pant to continue as Delhi Capitals captain
IPL 2021: Pant to continue as Delhi Capitals captain
Bangladesh hand New Zealand second T20 defeat
Bangladesh hand New Zealand second T20 defeat
4th Test: How Thakur tackled English bowlers on Day 1
4th Test: How Thakur tackled English bowlers on Day 1
CBI arrests 7 for alleged manipulation of JEE Mains
CBI arrests 7 for alleged manipulation of JEE Mains
Editor publishes obscene photos of Dutee; detained
Editor publishes obscene photos of Dutee; detained
NIA chargesheets suspected Al-Hind terrorist
NIA chargesheets suspected Al-Hind terrorist
Did National coach Roy ask Manika to throw match?
Did National coach Roy ask Manika to throw match?

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

PHOTOS: England vs India, 4th Test, Day 2

PHOTOS: England vs India, 4th Test, Day 2

Shardul scores FASTEST 50!

Shardul scores FASTEST 50!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances