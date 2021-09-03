Serial intruder 'Jarvo69' enters field of play again, arrested

IMAGE: England batsman Jonny Bairstow reacts as Daniel Jarvis, dressed as a cricketer, intrudes The Oval pitch during the morning session on Day 2 of the fourth Test against India. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis, who has gained notoriety for breaching security at will during the ongoing India-England series, was arrested by the South London Police after he entered The Oval arena during the pre-lunch session on Friday, Day 2 of the fourth Test.

The man, who goes by the name 'Jarvo69', has been constantly impersonating as an India cricketer and Friday was the third time in three games that he took advantage of the poor security arrangements by the England & Wales Cricket Board, which has not taken transgressions seriously.

"Yes, Jarvo69 has been arrested by the South London police," a BCCI source tracking the development said.

It is learnt that he was arrested on suspicion of assault as he barged into England batsman Jonny Bairstow.

The Yorkshire County had decided to fine and ban him for life but, strangely, there has been no tangible action by the ECB.

After trying to set the field at Lord's and taking stance at Leeds, Jarvo was on the field sprinting just when Umesh Yadav was on top of his bowling mark. He did collide with the non-striker, Jonny Bairstow.

IMAGE: Daniel Jarvis is escorted out by security personnel at The Oval. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

He was once again evicted from the field by the stewards, but there was no official apology from the ECB with one individual making a mockery of its security system.

There are discussions how ECB's security team as well as the British media would have dealt with this kind of serious security breach had it happened at any of the cricket stadiums in India.

The Indian team's administrative and security staff is keeping a close watch, but, as of now, won't file any official complaint about the serial offender.

Earlier, Yorkshire CCC, in an official communication with PTI, informed that ‘Jarvo69’ is banned for life from entering the Headingley premises.

That day, just after the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket, 'Jarvo 69' was seen popping up from the gallery located on one side of the sight screen, wearing batting pads and a blue helmet with a surgical face mask on.

Someone from the crowd also threw a cricket bat as he entered the field of play and reached the pitch to take guard when the ground security personnel intercepted him. He was promptly evicted from the Headingley premises.