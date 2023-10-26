Is England Planning To Use Akhilesh?

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, England will play India in a must win World Cup 2023 game at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow.

With England white ball star batters Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler in indifferent form, could England summon a batter with excellent knowledge of local conditions?

After all, the Ekana stadium was built when said batter was Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

As this 2023 feature demonstrates, Akhilesh Yadav is more than a competent cricketer.

IMAGE: Good shot Akhilesh! The Samajwadi Party prez visited the Ekana stadium a day before the England and Indian teams begin their net sessions. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com