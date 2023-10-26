5 Fastest World Cup Centuries

Glenn Maxwell smashed the fastest century in the history of the ICC ODI World Cup, reaching his 100 in just 40 deliveries.

Following his belter of an innings, here are the 5 fastest tons in 50-over World Cup...

40 balls: Glenn Maxwell vs The Netherlands, 2023

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell lived up to his nickname 'The Big Show' with his flamboyant hitting, to score a record 40-ball 100 in their World Cup match against The Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on October 25, 2023.

Maxi blasted eight fours and eight sixes in his blistering knock of 106 off 44 balls to help Australia post 399 for 8. The Aussies then wrapped up the match in 21 overs and recorded a 309-run victory.

49 balls: Aiden Markram vs Sri Lanka, 2023

Just 18 days before Glenn's 'Mad Max Fury', cricket fans were witness to another swashbuckling knock at the same venue on October 9, 2023.

South Africa's Aiden Markram went on a rampage against the under par Sri Lankan attack to hit a 49-ball 100.

He clobbered 14 fours and three sixes, and helped the Proteas put on a massive 428 for 5. Sri Lanka fell 102 runs short after their batters put on a brave fight, folding in 44.5 overs.

50 balls: Kevin O'Brien vs England, 2011

It was an innings that helped produce a major upset -- Ireland's Kevin O'Brien smashed a 50-ball century that saw England slump to a three-wicket defeat in a Group match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on March 2, 2011.

O'Brien slammed 13 fours and six sixes to reach three figures as Ireland overhauled England's total of 327-8 with five balls to spare.

O'Brien dismantled the English bowling to score 113 runs in 63 balls.

51 balls: Glenn Maxwell v Sri Lanka, 2015

Maxwell's name appearing twice on this list is no surprise. On March 8, 2015, Maxi scored his maiden ODI century, -- the second quickest century in ODI World Cups -- tearing apart a Sri Lankan attack in a group match in Sydney.

He got to his century in 51 balls, an innings in which he whacked 10 fours and four sixes. His century helped the Aussies post 376 for 9 before the Lankans were left 64 runs short of the target.

52 balls: A B de Villiers vs West Indies, 2015

Mr 360 etched his name in the annals of cricket history when he scored a career-best 162 not out from just 66 balls in a sensational display of batting pyrotechnics at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 27, 2015.

His century came off 52 balls-- the second quickest century back then, hitting 17 fours and eight sixes in his explosive innings.

He helped the Proteas put on 408 for five while the West Indies could only manage 151 in reply.