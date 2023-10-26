Maxwell Dedicates Fastest WC Ton To...

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Australia displayed their cricketing excellence against The Netherlands, reinforcing their status as five-time world champions and securing a resounding 309 run victory in Delhi.

The standout moment of the match was Glenn Maxwell's historic feat, where he etched his name into cricket history by notching the fastest-ever ODI World Cup century. Achieving this remarkable milestone in just 40 deliveries, the 35-year-old all-rounder left an indelible mark on the game.

What truly tugged at the heartstrings was Maxwell's dedication of this extraordinary century to his one-month-old son, Logan Maverick Maxwell.

Maxwell's celebration, characterised by a 'rock the cradle' gesture, added an extra layer of significance to his already exceptional performance.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell broke the previous record set by Aiden Markram, who achieved a 49-ball century against Sri Lanka at the same venue just days earlier. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Maxwell punctuated his century with a phenomenal showcase of strength, hammering three consecutive sixes off Bas de Leede -- a breathtaking nine balls faster than the previous record.

IMAGE: It took Glenn Maxwell a mere 40 balls to reach this record-breaking century. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Sunil Gavaskar, known for his 174-ball 36 not out during the 1975 World Cup, was left awestruck. He couldn't help but gush about one particular shot, a reverse hit by Maxwell that soared for a six.

'This one (reverse hit) has to be one of the greatest cricketing shots. It went for a six, but it should have been awarded 12. The bowlers were left bewildered after that shot, as they simply couldn't figure out where to bowl,' Gavaskar noted.

'I took 40 balls to get off the mark. He has scored a hundred in 40 balls, amazing, amazing,' he added.

'This is the reason why we talk about Glenn Maxwell so much, even when he is not getting runs,' Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out. 'Because when it's his night, no one can hold a candle to him.'

Some responses that greeted Maxwell's feat: