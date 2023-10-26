World Cup 2023: MVPI: Bumrah Only Indian In Top 5

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index after 23 World Cup 2023 games.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing Rashid Khan in the penultimate over of the innings during the India-Afghanistan game at the Arun Jaitley stadium, October 11, 2023. Photograph: BCCI/X

After 23 of the 45 league matches, there are three South Africans in the top five MVP list: Quinton de Kock (MVP: 495) is second, Marco Jansen (445) is third and Heinrich Klaasen (415) is fifth. The first English player we can spot is Adil Rashid (280) at the 23rd place.

There are five Indians in the top 20: Jasprit Bumrah (4, 438), Rohit Sharma (7, 394), Ravindra Jadeja (10, 346), Virat Kohli (11, 343) and Kuldeep Yadav (18, 313).

The highlight of this World Cup has been extreme player performances. Very few matches have been cliff-hangers or nail-bite-causers. If one can be blunt, this World Cup is so far proving to be quite a bore.

Recall that the most valuable player index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a metric that could be described as a 'run equivalent'.

Kohli has scored 43 runs more than Rohit Sharma, but finds himself lower in the table because his strike rate is 90.5 while Rohit is 133.5.

Santner continues to be at the top because he's taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of just 4.3.

Bumrah is just a wicket less at 11, and has a lower economy rate of 3.8, but, unlike Santner, hasn't been required to bat.

Most Valuable Players in World Cup 2023 (after 23 matches)

MVPI = sum of batting, bowling and fielding points