World Cup 2023: MVPI: Bumrah Only Indian In Top 5

World Cup 2023: MVPI: Bumrah Only Indian In Top 5

By SRINIVAS BHOGLE, PURNENDU MAJI
October 26, 2023 05:45 IST
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index after 23 World Cup 2023 games.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing Rashid Khan in the penultimate over of the innings during the India-Afghanistan game at the Arun Jaitley stadium, October 11, 2023. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

After 23 of the 45 league matches, there are three South Africans in the top five MVP list: Quinton de Kock (MVP: 495) is second, Marco Jansen (445) is third and Heinrich Klaasen (415) is fifth. The first English player we can spot is Adil Rashid (280) at the 23rd place.

There are five Indians in the top 20: Jasprit Bumrah (4, 438), Rohit Sharma (7, 394), Ravindra Jadeja (10, 346), Virat Kohli (11, 343) and Kuldeep Yadav (18, 313).

The highlight of this World Cup has been extreme player performances. Very few matches have been cliff-hangers or nail-bite-causers. If one can be blunt, this World Cup is so far proving to be quite a bore.

Recall that the most valuable player index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a metric that could be described as a 'run equivalent'.

Kohli has scored 43 runs more than Rohit Sharma, but finds himself lower in the table because his strike rate is 90.5 while Rohit is 133.5.

Santner continues to be at the top because he's taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of just 4.3.

Bumrah is just a wicket less at 11, and has a lower economy rate of 3.8, but, unlike Santner, hasn't been required to bat.

Most Valuable Players in World Cup 2023 (after 23 matches)

MVPI = sum of batting, bowling and fielding points

RankPlayerTeamRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateGamesMVPI
1 Mitchell Santner NZ 44 36 4 2 183.3 12 4.3 5 536
2 Quinton deKock SA 407 174 39 15 115 0 - 5 495
3 Marco Jansen SA 123 75 6 8 126.8 10 6.5 5 445
4 Jasprit Bumrah IND 0 0 0 0 - 11 3.8 5 438
5 Heinrich Klaasen SA 288 109 22 15 150.8 0 - 5 415
6 Rachin Ravindra NZ 290 123 24 8 100.7 3 5.8 5 394
7 Rohit Sharma IND 311 131 33 17 133.5 0 - 5 394
8 Matt Henry NZ 10 10 0 1 200 10 5.1 5 378
9 Kasigo Rabada SA 9 9 0 1 128.6 10 5.4 5 352
10 Ravindra Jadeja IND 39 39 3 1 88.6 7 4 5 346
11 Virat Kohli IND 354 103 29 6 90.5 0 4 5 343
12 Dilshan Madushanka SL 4 4 1 0 50 11 6.1 4 340
13 Mohammad Rizwan PAK 302 131 28 4 95.9 0 - 5 334
14 Shaheen Afridi PAK 28 13 4 0 84.8 10 6 5 334
15 Kushal Mendis SL 218 122 20 14 146.3 0 - 4 327
16 Aiden Markram SA 265 106 32 4 123.8 0 - 5 321
17 Keshav Maharaj SA 41 40 5 1 102.5 7 4.6 5 314
18 Kuldeep Yadav IND 0 0 0 0 - 8 4.7 5 313
19 Daryl Mtchell NZ 268 130 20 11 108.1 0 11 5 308
20 Gerald Coetzee SA 25 22 2 1 96.2 10 7.2 4 298
21 Rashid Khan AFG 56 23 5 2 88.9 6 4.9 5 292
22 Lockie Ferguson NZ 1 1 0 0 20 8 4.9 4 287
23 Adil Rashid ENG 56 20 4 1 119.1 6 5.2 4 280
24 Bas de Leede NET 93 67 9 2 76.9 7 6.4 4 279
25 Aryan Dutt NET 44 23 1 4 118.9 6 4.9 4 278
26 Devon Conway NZ 249 152 30 4 100.8 0 - 5 276
27 David Warner AUS 228 163 22 10 109.1 0 - 4 272
28 Mehidy Hasan Miraz BAN 109 57 11 0 69 6 5.3 5 269
29 Adam Zampa AUS 18 11 1 0 48.6 9 6.2 4 262
30 Colin Ackermann NET 128 69 14 0 85.3 4 5.2 4 259
31 Hasan Ali PAK 20 12 4 0 71.4 8 5.8 5 259
32 Trent Boult NZ 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.6 5 258
33 Abdullah Shafique PAK 255 113 25 7 97 0 - 4 257
34 Sadeera Samarawickrama SL 230 108 22 3 103.1 0 - 4 247
35 Reece Topley ENG 16 15 3 0 177.8 8 6.6 3 246
36 Mitchell Starc AUS 57 28 5 1 64 6 5.5 4 233
37 Rahmanullah Gurbaz AFG 224 80 24 8 101.4 0 - 5 227
38 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 56 40 5 2 67.5 6 5.5 4 226
39 Paul van Meekeren NET 15 7 2 0 75 6 5.6 4 224
40 Haris Rauf PAK 18 16 2 1 85.7 8 7 5 215
41 Mahmudullah BAN 198 111 16 9 101 0 6.6 4 212
42 Joe Root ENG 172 82 14 2 97.2 1 6.6 4 211
43 Glenn Phillips NZ 114 71 6 6 94.2 3 5.5 5 208
44 Scott Edwards NET 124 78 12 2 108.8 0 - 4 204
45 Dawid Malan ENG 192 140 23 5 106.1 0 - 4 203
46 Lungi Ngidi SA 7 7 0 0 29.2 6 5 4 200
47 Pat Cummins AUS 43 22 5 1 81.1 5 6.6 4 199
48 Azmatullah Omarzai AFG 130 62 9 5 89.7 4 8.1 5 198
49 Roelof Vander Merwe NET 41 29 3 1 105.1 4 5.1 4 198
50 Josh Hazlewood AUS 3 2 0 0 75 5 4.9 4 196

 

 

SRINIVAS BHOGLE, PURNENDU MAJI
