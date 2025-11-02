HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Women's World Cup: Mandhana shatters Mithali's record

Women's World Cup: Mandhana shatters Mithali's record

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 02, 2025 19:08 IST

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana amassed 434 runs in nine innings in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, averaging 54.25, with a century and two fifties. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Smriti Mandhana etched a new record to her name, overtaking former skipper Mithali Raj to register the most runs scored by an Indian batter in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

Mandhana stroked a fluent 45 from 58 balls against South Africa in the Women's ODI World Cup at D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. She gave India a flying start, adding 104 runs for the opening wicket with Shafali Varma, who stroked 87 from 78

Mandhana amassed 434 runs in nine innings in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, averaging 54.25, with a century and two fifties, including a highest score of 109.

Before her, Mithali held the record for the most runs by an Indian batter in a Women's ODI World Cup -- with 409 runs in nine innings at an average of 45.44 and a strike rate of 70.15, with a century and three fifties during the 2017 edition, falling just one short of England's Tammy Beaumont (410) for the most runs in the tournament.

 

This year in women's ODIs, Mandhana has emerged as the top run-getter with a record-breaking 1,362 runs in 23 innings at an average of 61.90, with five centuries and fifties each and a best score of 135.

