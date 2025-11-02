'WC title will revolutionise women's cricket in India'

'The foundation we laid back then, some 50 years back, is bearing fruits now.'

IMAGE: Two-time runners-up India will be hoping to get third time lucky when they face South Africa in the Women's ODI World Cup final, in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

From travelling in unreserved train coaches to sleeping on dormitory floors, Indian women's cricket has come a long way. Once deprived of facilities and basic equipment, the Women in Blue now stand on the cusp of history as they chase their maiden global title.

Twice unlucky, in finals of 2005 and 2017, India have fought their way into the Women's ODI World Cup final for the third time where they will take on a spirited South Africa in the summit clash at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday.

On the eve of the contest whose outcome could revolutinise the women's game in this cricket-mad country forever, former captain, commentator and administrator Shantha Rangaswamy said Harmanpreet Kaur's side deserves to win their first-ever title.

"From traveling in unreserved (coaches to) sleeping in dormitories on the floor, we (even) had to carry our own bedding, things like that. We had the cricket kit on the back like a backpack and (a) suitcase (in) one hand,” Rangaswamy recalled.

“We're so happy that the current lot are getting all the facilities. They deserve it and the results are showing (now of) all the efforts the girls have put in, the BCCI, the state associations, all that has contributed to the success of women's cricket.

“The foundation we laid back then, some 50 years back, is bearing fruits now."

Rangaswamy said the number of girls playing cricket in India would grow exponentially if Harmanpreet Kaur's side manages to lift the title.

“It will be a huge plus for women's cricket in India because if you see 1983 World Cup win, Kapil's (Dev) team changed the course of direction for men's cricket,” she said.

“This will propel a lot of girls to take up the sport. I'm telling you, if we win this, in the next five years the number of women cricketers is going to double or triple in this country."

The former skipper also praised former BCCI secretary and current ICC chairman Jay Shah for bringing about significant changes in women's cricket, including the launch of Women's Premier League in 2023.

“When Jay Shah was the (BCCI) secretary, he made a lot of changes. I'm sure (all that) gave a big boost to women's cricket. I'm saying this because I was on the apex to support women's cricket. That has paid a lot of dividends,” she said.

Rangaswamy heaped praise on skipper Harmanpreet for playing a classic knock in the semifinal against Australia, saying the team deserves the World Cup trophy after beating the seven-time champions.

“(After) this win over Australia, they deserve the cup. Jemimah's too did play well, but I think the best knock was Harmanpreet's. Normally she's done better. She deserves kudos,” she said.

“As a batter and a fielder, she's fantastic. Her innings was of great value to the side. I'm not trying to undermine Jemimah's knock (but) she had two, three lives (reprieves). Harman played superbly,” Rangaswamy added.