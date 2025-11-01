Harman glad as tickets for final sell like hot cakes!

'We are really looking forward to that moment, where women's cricket will get more seriousness and more viewership.'

IMAGE: Hundreds of fans, waiting for the ticket counters to open, were stuck in long queues outside the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, a day before the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final between India and South Africa . Photograph: ANI Photo

India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday welcomed the unusual "pressure" of arranging tickets for their Sunday's World Cup final against South Africa in Navi Mumbai, calling it a positive sign for the game's growth.

The demands and requests for players to arrange tickets for matches have been a constant with the men's team, and Harmanpreet said she and her teammates were now experiencing something similar after pulling off a record chase to oust seven-time champions Australia.

“You know how it is. There are rarely a few days when there's pressure for these things,” Harmanpreet told the media on the eve of the final.

“I think it's good that not only (there is pressure related to) cricket but there is pressure for tickets also,” she said.

Recalling India's campaign in the 2017 ODI World Cup, when they finished runners-up to England, the skipper said: “The last time when we reached the final, after coming back we saw a big change in India. Women's cricket has progressed, and we see a lot of girls on the ground now.”

"I'm sure that when we win this final, we will see many more changes and cricket will see more improvements, not only on international level but also on domestic level. We are really looking forward to that moment, where women's cricket will get more seriousness and more viewership."

Following the emotional upheaval of the win against Australia in the semifinal, Harmanpreet and other players have largely focussed on recovery and rest.

“The semifinal was a very high-pressure game and very intense. After that, recovery was something which we all paid more attention to, because the fresher we are mentally, that is more important.

“Skill-wise, we know we have done a lot and now it's only about keeping ourselves fresh for tomorrow and recovery is something which we all talk about, and everybody is really taking that thing very seriously and hopefully tomorrow we will feel even more fresher for the main game.”

Perhaps for the first time in this home World Cup campaign, Harmanpreet acknowledged having a tough time emotionally.

“As far as the home World Cup is concerned, there are always ups and downs emotionally because it's tough. But we have been talking that tomorrow's match is more important because keeping yourself balanced and focused is something which is the key,” she said.

“We are having those sessions where we have been talking about how we can be more focused and more balanced and at the same time keeping ourselves relaxed, because this is the biggest stage and biggest opportunity for us, playing in home condition and that also final match.

Also, for the first time, Harmanpreet broke down in tears after the win over Australia but the India captain said that is something she always does.

“I'm a very emotional person and I cry a lot. It's not like I cry only after losing. I have cried a lot after winning too. Maybe yesterday (Thursday) you have seen me on television. But my teammates have seen me in the dressing room many times, (even) on small occasions whenever we have done well.”

“Such moments are very important as a player. To beat a team like Australia, which is a big team and has always done well on the world stage and it's not an easy thing to perform being mentally (so) strong in front of them.

“But overcoming that hurdle was something very special to all of us. I always tell my team that you don't need to control your emotions. If you feel like crying, cry. At the same time, just keep enjoying. I think there is no bigger achievement or thing for us, tomorrow is a special day and we will go with the same mindset,” she said.

So has her side planned any special celebrations if they win?

“For big occasions you don't have to plan anything because that is something we have done in our visualisation and in our dreams many times. It's only about what you are remembering at that time and what is coming out,” she added.