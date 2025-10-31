Jemi And The Real Story Of Indian Sport

What we saw was not just a player finding form; it was a young woman reclaiming belief.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues smashed an unbeaten 127 to guide India to a memorable victory against Australia in the women's ICC World Cup seminfinal at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, October 30, 2025. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sport is not just a set of numbers on a board. It's context, struggle, resilience. It's the story of the person behind the performance -- the ones on the margins, the ones written off, the ones who fight their way back.

Take Thursday's semifinal against Australia. On paper, it's a staggering stat: India pulling off the biggest chase in Women's World Cup history, against arguably the best team the women's version of the game has ever seen. And Jemimah Rodrigues anchored that effort with an unbeaten on 127, sealing India's place in the final.

But the story that matters most isn't in the scorebook -- it's in Jemi's journey.

Dropped from the last World Cup. Constantly shifted up and down the order, often with little rhyme and no reason. Living with that constant sense of being one failure away from the bench.

This tournament was no different -- two lean games, then the axe again. In her own words, she was 'numb'. She cried, she said -- while crying -- almost every day before the semifinal, battling the self-doubt and anxiety that can cripple even the most talented athlete. And yet, she walked out on Thursday carrying all of that, and turned it into art.

What we saw was not just a player finding form; it was a young woman reclaiming belief. Every shot, every sprint between the wickets, every moment of composure was rebellion. A fierce rebellion against doubt, against erasure, against the quiet cruelty of being left out.

That's what 'beyond the scorecard' looks like. It's not the century that tells the story, but the courage that made it possible.

Sports journalism in India needs more of that gaze, one that sees the human behind the headline, that tells us what it felt like, not just what it was. Because the real story of Indian sport isn't just being written on the field. It's being lived -- in silence, in struggle, and, every now and then, in something as luminous as Jemi Rodrigues' 127*.

And that is the story worth chasing.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff