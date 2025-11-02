Chak De! Men In Blue Extend Warm Wishes To Harman & Co

Gambhir, a prime architect of India's triumph in 2011 with a 97-run knock in the final against Sri Lanka, hoped the women's team would end the silverware drought.



IMAGE: With India and South Africa gearing for Sunday's final, the W omen's ODI World Cup will have a new champion . Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, vice-captain Shubman Gill and the rest of the men's T20 team have wished the best to their female counterparts ahead of their ODI World Cup final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday.

Having failed twice -- in 2005 and 2017 -- the Indian women will be hoping to get lucky third time in the summit clash when they meet a high-flying South Africa, who made their maiden ODI World Cup final with a dominant 125-run win over three-time champions England.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be keen to emulate the feat achieved by the Kapil's Devils in 1983 and then the Dhoni's Dashers 28 years later.

Gambhir, a prime architect of India's triumph in 2011 with a 97-run knock in the final against Sri Lanka, hoped the women's team would end the silverware drought.

"On behalf of the entire support staff and the Indian team, I want to wish the women's team all the very best. Bring the cup home. All the very best," he said in a video posted by Star Sports on 'X'.

World's No. 1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma said, "All the very best from the whole team".

Test and ODI skipper Gill had a simple message for Harmanpreet and Co., saying, "Wishing the women's team all the very best for the final."

Pacer Harshit Rana added, "Bring the cup home."

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also extended his wishes: "Give your best and everything else will take care of itself. So, I just want to wish all the best to everyone from here, and we'll be cheering for you guys."

India's spin troika of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy, hoped the women's team would continue to do well.

"Be yourself and continue what you've been doing. And wish you all the best," Axar said.

Kuldeep kept it simple and sweet: "Best wishes to the whole squad. Enjoy the game."

"I'm very sure that you guys will go on and get us the World Cup... Chak De India," Varun said.

Jitesh Sharma sent a special message to India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana in Marathi and said, "Smriti, best of luck to you. I hope you produce an amazing knock in the final and finish the match."

When pacer Arshdeep Singh intervened and asked him to send wishes to the whole squad, Jitesh added, "All the best to the rest of the women's team."

Arshdeep, with his usual swagger, wished them the best and quipped, "The trophy is here only. You just have to pick it up. You don't have to bring the trophy home."

Rinku Singh urged the team to keep faith and said, "God's plan. Keep faith in it and win it."