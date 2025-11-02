HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Brightest star': Gambhir's touching message for SRK

'Brightest star': Gambhir's touching message for SRK

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: November 02, 2025 11:29 IST

x

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: The bond between Gautam Gambhir and Shah Rukh Khan runs far deeper than cricket. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/X

India coach and two-time IPL-winning leader of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir, penned a warm birthday message for team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, calling him ‘the brightest star shining in our lives.’

 

‘Wishing the brightest star the happiest birthday! Your success is only matched by your humility and grace. Lots of love always, @iamsrk,’ Gambhir wrote on social media.

The bond between Gautam Gambhir and Shah Rukh Khan runs far deeper than cricket. Together, they built Kolkata Knight Riders’ golden era — clinching IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, and rekindling that magic once again in 2024 when Gambhir returned as mentor to guide KKR to another triumph.

Over the years, Gambhir has often credited SRK for his unwavering faith, warmth, and belief, qualities that, he says, make the superstar not just a co-owner, but the true heartbeat of the franchise.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Shah Rukh Treated Us Like Family At KKR'
'Shah Rukh Treated Us Like Family At KKR'
The King Khan Special Quiz
The King Khan Special Quiz
That SRK Kiss On Gambhir's Forehead!!!
That SRK Kiss On Gambhir's Forehead!!!
'SRK The Best Owner I've Worked With'
'SRK The Best Owner I've Worked With'
'To the man who keeps turning 25'
'To the man who keeps turning 25'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

The Best Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

webstory image 3

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

VIDEOS

Raj Thackeray Travels By Mumbai Local From Dadar To Churchgate1:03

Raj Thackeray Travels By Mumbai Local From Dadar To...

Sharvari's HOT gym look!1:00

Sharvari's HOT gym look!

Hina Khan attends the screening of 'Ikk Kudi'1:19

Hina Khan attends the screening of 'Ikk Kudi'

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO