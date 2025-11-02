'Brightest star': Gambhir's touching message for SRK

IMAGE: The bond between Gautam Gambhir and Shah Rukh Khan runs far deeper than cricket. Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/X

India coach and two-time IPL-winning leader of Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir, penned a warm birthday message for team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, calling him ‘the brightest star shining in our lives.’

‘Wishing the brightest star the happiest birthday! Your success is only matched by your humility and grace. Lots of love always, @iamsrk,’ Gambhir wrote on social media.

The bond between Gautam Gambhir and Shah Rukh Khan runs far deeper than cricket. Together, they built Kolkata Knight Riders’ golden era — clinching IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, and rekindling that magic once again in 2024 when Gambhir returned as mentor to guide KKR to another triumph.

Over the years, Gambhir has often credited SRK for his unwavering faith, warmth, and belief, qualities that, he says, make the superstar not just a co-owner, but the true heartbeat of the franchise.