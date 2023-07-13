News
'With my Hero my captain!'

'With my Hero my captain!'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 13, 2023 15:07 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Vignesh Shivan, known for his entertaining Tamil movies, delighted fans with a captivating social media update.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director shared a video of a special moment -- receiving an autograph from none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In the clip, Dhoni gracefully signed Shivan's white t-shirt, and the film-maker couldn't contain his excitement. He even kissed the hand of the legendary cricketer, expressing his admiration and gratitude.

 

Vignesh Shivan's caption read, 'With my Hero my captain, my role model! It's always emotional & overwhelming to be next to this pure Soul! @mahi7781 A man whom I love soooo much and look up to every other day! I feel soooo happy to see The Happiness in my face Every-time I see him...So happy to see him make films in Tamil Industry!

'For choosing this industry to begin his film production house endeavours...Sure we are ready to give alll the love and support by flocking the theatres to watch the films that come from @dhoni.entertainment...Thank you @sakshisingh_r mam and welcome to TamilCinema.

'Wishing all the very best for #DhoniEntertainment @dhoni.entertainment #LetsGetMarried team for a blockbuster opening in theatres.'

 

Praising the video, one Dhoni fan commented, 'Vignesh Shivan is all of us in this video'.

Dhoni and wife Sakshi are venturing into the Tamil film industry as producers with their upcoming movie, LGM.

Vignesh is married to Tamil superstar Nayanthara, who stars with Shah Rukh Khan in the Atlee-directed Jawan, which releases on September 7.

REDIFF CRICKET
