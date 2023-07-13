News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is This A Big Reveal About Jawan's Story?

Is This A Big Reveal About Jawan's Story?

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 13, 2023 11:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

There's a sweet exchange going on, on Twitter these days.

And it's between the King Of Romance Shah Rukh Khan and his Jawan heroine Nayanthara's husband, Vignesh Shivan.

It started when Shivan raved about the recent Jawan preview, and tweeted, 'How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his Bollywood debut! Looks international! So much effort, patience and hard work! A big hug hats off! Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin' O dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin' it sooo well here! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathi sir @redchillies.color @livingstonruben #VishnuDop @kunalrajan.'

 

Shah Rukh replied, '@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome... but oh who am I telling this... you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!'

Shivan, who recently directed Nayanthara and the other Jawan star Vijay Sethupathy in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, commented, 'soooo kind of you sir. Yes sir being very careful. but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie, that she has learnt from the king of romance, so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah. #Jawan.'

We don't see any romance between SRK and Nayanthara in the trailer, so did Shivan just make a big reveal?

Jawan will release on September 7.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Guess Who Taught Shah Rukh Tamil?
Guess Who Taught Shah Rukh Tamil?
Jawan Trailer: SRK Like Never Before!
Jawan Trailer: SRK Like Never Before!
Ananya-Aditya Newest Couple In Town?
Ananya-Aditya Newest Couple In Town?
Delhi secretariat flooded; schools shut in some areas
Delhi secretariat flooded; schools shut in some areas
Sindhu, Lakshya Sen start spectacularly at US Open
Sindhu, Lakshya Sen start spectacularly at US Open
Sensex, Nifty hit all-time highs in early trade
Sensex, Nifty hit all-time highs in early trade
Highs and lows of Ashwin's record-breaking 700 wickets
Highs and lows of Ashwin's record-breaking 700 wickets

More like this

Hema Opens Up On Her Marriage

Hema Opens Up On Her Marriage

Did Jubilee Tell The Truth?

Did Jubilee Tell The Truth?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances