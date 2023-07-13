Is This A Big Reveal About Jawan's Story?

There's a sweet exchange going on, on Twitter these days.

And it's between the King Of Romance Shah Rukh Khan and his Jawan heroine Nayanthara's husband, Vignesh Shivan.

It started when Shivan raved about the recent Jawan preview, and tweeted, 'How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his Bollywood debut! Looks international! So much effort, patience and hard work! A big hug hats off! Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin' O dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin' it sooo well here! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathi sir @redchillies.color @livingstonruben #VishnuDop @kunalrajan.'

Shah Rukh replied, '@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome... but oh who am I telling this... you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!'

Shivan, who recently directed Nayanthara and the other Jawan star Vijay Sethupathy in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, commented, 'soooo kind of you sir. Yes sir being very careful. but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie, that she has learnt from the king of romance, so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah. #Jawan.'

We don't see any romance between SRK and Nayanthara in the trailer, so did Shivan just make a big reveal?

Jawan will release on September 7.