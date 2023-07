IMAGE: Fans celebrate Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 42nd birthday in Ranchi, July 7m 2023. Photograph: ANI

A glimpse of the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni always sends fans into frenzy. But when Thala touches down in Chennai, it's a different ball game all together.

A consummate businessman, Dhoni is entering the movies with a production company, Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

He is producing a Tamil movie LGM and is in Chennai for the trailer launch. On touching down fromRanchi, fans showered him with flowers as chants of 'Dhoni Dhoni' resonated throughout the airport.